Is Jagan employing “use and throw’ strategy for leaders imported from TDP?

Is YSRCP too going the TRS way? TRS boss KCR is very effusive when he welcomes people from other parties into the TRS. After they join the party, they are completely sidelined. No role is given to them and they are never asked for their opinions. It is as if they never existed in the party.

YS Jagan, it appears, too is doing the same. Look at the TDP biggies who joined the YSRCP? Take the case of Panchakarla Ramesh. He was a two-time MLA and was the Vizag rural district president. He left the TDP and joined the YSRCP. But today, he is completely sidelined and forgotten. He is quite inactive in the party. Ramesh is aspiring for Vizag North seat But, Jagan has already promised that seat to KK Raju. Unless he is given an MLC seat, there appears to be no future for him.

Ditto with senior TDP leader Dr SA Rahman. No one even bothers about him. He has not been given any post even in minority quota. He is aspiring for the MLC seat. Sources say that he is planning his future strategies in the event of not being considered for the MLC posts.

The case of Tippala Gurumurthy too is similar. This former MLA too left the TDP to join the YSRCP. He is now planning for the Gajuwaka seat for 2024 elections. However, Jagan is not likely to consider his case as there is already a strong contender there. Former MLA Pasupuleti Balaraju too has expected that his daughter would be given the ZP chief post post. But, that did not happen. Thus, there is a general feeling that Jagan too is following KCR’s footsteps by welcoming the leaders from the other parties and then conveniently forgetting them.