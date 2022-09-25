Exclusive: Nani to launch a new Banner

Natural Star Nani who has been releasing three films per year has slowed down post-pandemic. The actor is currently shooting for Dasara in the direction of a debutant Srikanth Odela and the film is announced for March 30th release 2023. Nani is expected to wrap up the shooting portions of the film by the end of this year. Nani signed his next project and it will be directed by a debutant. CV Mohan (Cherukuri Mohan), one of the partners of Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film. Cherukuri Mohan walked out of Mythri Movie Makers due to the differences with his partners.

He has been trying hard to announce projects and he paid advances for several actors and directors. The production house will mark its Tollywood debut with Nani’s film soon. An official announcement will be made this year. The project starts rolling early next year. The makers will announce the details about the project soon.