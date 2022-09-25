Chennakesava Reddy creates records in USA

Tollywood got a new trend of re-releasing the super hit films of the stars. After Pokiri and Jalsa did exceptionally well, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Chennakesava Reddy was digitally remastered and released yesterday on the eve of the film completing 20 years. The film has performed well in USA and witnessed packed houses. The numbers are pretty average across the Telugu states. Chennakesava Reddy is the highest grosser in USA among the re-released Telugu films. Chennakesava Reddy is directed by VV Vinayak and the film presented Balakrishna in a dual role.

All the three new releases Krishna Vrinda Vihari, Alluri and Dongallunnaru Jagratha fell flat and failed to report decent numbers on Friday and Saturday. Avatar re-released and the film reported decent numbers in cities and multiplexes. No Telugu films are releasing next weekend. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Dhanush’s Nene Vasthunna are releasing on Friday.