Exclusive: NBK Lines up four new projects

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on a series of projects. He is on a success spree with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy and his ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ show is also a blockbuster. The actor is currently in the best phase of his career and planning a strong line-up. NBK is currently working with director Anil Ravipudi and planning four projects.

Balakrishna is in talks with his hattrick director Boyapati Srinu. He is in talks with young talented director Prashanth Varma and Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV cinemas will produce this film. NBK is also in talks with Vassista, which will be produced by Geetha Arts. Leaving this Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya director Bobby Kolli is planning a mass entertainer with Balakrishna and this film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments.

For now, Balakrishna is impressed with all the scripts. The lineup of films and the official announcements is expected anytime soon. Balakrishna will also host Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 by replacing Nagarjuna. 2023 will be a busy year for Balakrishna. He will resume the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film this month.