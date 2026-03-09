x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: NBK Mounting Pressure on his Producers

Published on March 9, 2026 by sankar

Exclusive: NBK Mounting Pressure on his Producers

Nandamuri Balakrishna has commenced the shoot of NBK111 directed by Gopichand Malineni. This mass entertainer will complete shoot soon and the team is eyeing a Dasara release. An official announcement for the same will be made very soon. A number of producers are competing for the 112th film of Balayya and the actor is mounting pressure on them. His request has surprised all the producers who are in touch with him.

He has a condition for all his producers. He is ready to sign the project if his 112th film will be released during Sankranthi 2027. He had a meeting with producers like Mythri Naveen, S Naga Vamsi and Dil Raju recently. NBK loved the idea of Vivek Athreya and the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. But the film involves extensive pre-production work and there are rumors that the film will be made in two parts. Considering the big-budgets involved and the time, it is impossible to release the first part for Sankranthi.

S Naga Vamsi has arranged a meeting between Balakrishna and Harish Shankar. The veteran actor loved the idea and he suggested minor changes. The film has fair chances to be completed in quick time. Harish Shankar can also complete the shoot as per the plan. The project completely depends on the result of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Dil Raju has met Balakrishna several times and he placed all the options. For now, the discussions are going on and none of them are finalized. Balakrishna wants his 112th film to hit the screens for Sankranthi 2027. This is a strange move from NBK.

