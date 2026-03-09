Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others

The Delhi liquor policy case has taken a fresh legal turn. The Delhi High Court has issued notices to several accused in the case, including K. Kavitha, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The notices came after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a revision petition challenging the earlier discharge order passed by the trial court. Last month the Rouse Avenue Court discharged all twenty-three accused in the alleged excise policy corruption case. The decision drew strong reactions from the investigation agencies.

While hearing the petition, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma clarified that the High Court will examine the matter carefully. The court did not stay the discharge order at this stage. However, it stayed certain observations made by the trial court against the investigating agency and the officers involved in the probe.

The High Court also directed the trial court to postpone proceedings in the Enforcement Directorate money laundering case that is linked to the same allegations. The court asked the lower court to wait until the High Court completes its examination of the revision petition.

The CBI argued that the Delhi excise policy was manipulated to benefit certain private traders. According to the agency, the investigation uncovered financial trails and communications that suggested a larger conspiracy. The agency claims that several meetings were held and illegal payments were made as part of the alleged scheme.

Lawyers representing the accused, however, maintained that the trial court had already examined the material and found no grounds to continue the case. They argued that issuing notices is part of the normal legal process and does not change the earlier findings. With the High Court now stepping in, the legal battle has entered a new phase. The court is expected to hear the matter again on March 16.