Exclusive: Young actor signs Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back from his long foreign holiday and the actor will resume the shoot of Bhola Shankar on June 21st. Meher Ramesh is the director and the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Vedhalam. Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister and Tamannaah is playing his love interest in this mass entertainer. As per the latest update, young actor Nithiin joined the cast of Bhola Shankar. He will be playing the husband of Keerthy Suresh and brother-in-law to Megastar in Bhola Shankar.

Nithiin is expected to join the sets of Bhola Shankar next month. The film’s release date will be announced soon and this would be the next release of Megastar after Acharya. AK Entertainment are the producers and Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer. Chiranjeevi will also resume the shoot of God Father next month. Chiranjeevi also has Bobby’s Waltair Veerayya lined up. The veteran actor is keen to complete the shoots of these three films by the end of this year.