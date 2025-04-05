x
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Exclusive: No Telugu release for Jaat

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

Jaat marks the debut of Gopichand Malineni to Bollywood and Sunny Deol is playing the lead role. The film was shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The makers have invested big money on the film and the film’s fate completely depends on the theatrical run of the film. Jaat will not have a Telugu release for now. The film’s lead actor Sunny Deol watched the film recently and he asked the makers to release the Hindi version of the film initially. Jaat will release in Hindi on April 10th.

The Telugu version dubbing too is delayed and the works are going on. The team will take the final call on the Telugu release as per the result of the Hindi version. The Telugu version would be ready by April 15th. If all goes well, Jaat will release in Telugu on April 18th. For now, the Telugu version is delayed. Jaat is jointly produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The film is made on a budget of Rs 180 crores and the makers recovered a very minimal amount through the digital deal.

