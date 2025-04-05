Exclusive: No Telugu release for Jaat

Jaat marks the debut of Gopichand Malineni to Bollywood and Sunny Deol is playing the lead role. The film was shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The makers have invested big money on the film and the film’s fate completely depends on the theatrical run of the film. Jaat will not have a Telugu release for now. The film’s lead actor Sunny Deol watched the film recently and he asked the makers to release the Hindi version of the film initially. Jaat will release in Hindi on April 10th.

The Telugu version dubbing too is delayed and the works are going on. The team will take the final call on the Telugu release as per the result of the Hindi version. The Telugu version would be ready by April 15th. If all goes well, Jaat will release in Telugu on April 18th. For now, the Telugu version is delayed. Jaat is jointly produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The film is made on a budget of Rs 180 crores and the makers recovered a very minimal amount through the digital deal.