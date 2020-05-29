Exclusive: NTR-Prashanth Neel film is a periodic drama

After the super success of KGF: Chapter 1, director Prashanth Neel is in huge demand. Several Tollywood producers approached him to sign his next. It took him a long time to sign his next project and it is almost official that Prashanth Neel will direct NTR in his next film. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this film and Prashanth Neel was even paid an advance for the project. Prashanth Neel met NTR thrice in Hyderabad.

Telugu360 exclusively heard that he narrated the plot that left NTR excited. The film is said to be a periodic action drama and Tarak asked Prashanth Neel to work on the complete script. Right after he completes his work for KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel will spend ample time on the script as it takes a while for the arrival of NTR. Prashanth Neel is in plans to make the film at a pan Indian level and will release in all the Indian languages. The budgets will be planned at a later stage and will be finalized as per the market right before the project starts.