Prashanth Varma 3rd Film Motion Poster: Red Alert

Wishing director Prashanth Varma on his birthday, makers of his third film have released pre-look poster. In addition, they have also unveiled motion poster of the film based on true events.

As far as the motion poster is concerned, the film is about the bloodthirsty demon which is on killing spree. There is red alert with red signal at a junction in the beginning of the motion poster. The creepy background score is an added attraction. Overall, the poster is very interesting and attention-grabbing.

We don’t see any actors in the poster, except for the main character (The Virus).