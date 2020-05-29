AP Government’s big offer for Tollywood

Most of the film shoots happen in and around Hyderabad. Most of the actors too reside in Hyderabad and Tollywood is well bonded with the government of Telangana. After the coronavirus outbreak, Tollywood celebrities met Telangana Chief Minister KCR and requested to grant the permissions for film shoots. It is during this time, the government of Andhra Pradesh too granted permission for shoots in public places and the premises of properties owned by the government of Andhra Pradesh at zero cost.

It is heard that AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is in plans to allocate lands in Vizag for film fraternity so that Vizag could be developed as a film hub. Chiranjeevi and YS Jagan even had a conversation over the phone recently and the discussion about Vizag happened. AP Government is also quite positive to allocate acres of lands for film studios in and around Vizag. Chiranjeevi along with some of the Tollywood celebrities are in plans to meet YS Jagan and chalk out plans utilizing the benefits offered by the government of Andhra Pradesh.