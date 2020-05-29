High Court allows auctions but stalls tenders: Build AP

The auction of over nine Government properties in Visakhapatnam and Guntur will take place as per schedule on June 11. However, the High Court has asked the Government not to finalise the tenders till further orders. The next hearing is scheduled for June 18. The court took up the case based on petitions seeking stalling of the auction of public properties. The petitioners contention is that these properties should be utilised for enhancement of public utilities like hospitals rather than selling them away outright.

The petitioners told the court that a market is located in a prime land in Guntur city and this is also being put up for sale instead of using this for public purpose. They further said that as per the land allotment rules of 2012, the government has no authority to sell away the lands. Some of the lands are donations made by philanthropists. Hence, they should be protected and utilised for people only.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy argued that the auction process was not taken up on May 28 as alleged by the petitioners. The auction would be taken up from June 11 to 13. He contended that all the lands proposed for sale under Build AP were vacant sites only and the Government has all powers to sell the same.