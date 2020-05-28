Kanna’s daughter-in-law dies in suspicious circumstances

Tragic struck BJP state president Kanna Laxminarayana’s family. In a shocking incident, the BJP president’s daughter-in-law on Thursday died in mysterious circumstances.

Although complete details are not available, it is learnt, that Kanna Laxminarayana’s daugther-in-law visited her friend at the Movie Towers apartments in Narsingi on Thursday. She fainted at her friend’s apartment and was immediately shifted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) in Rayadurgam. The doctors, however, declared her brought dead.

The police have so far not registered a case. However, police are reportedly exploring suicide angle. Police suspect that Kanna Laxminarayana’s daugther-in-law could have committed suicide. Her body is kept at the AIG hospital and the police will conduct post-mortem after which the cause of the death will be known. However, it is learnt that Kanna Laxminarayana’s daughter-in-law has no previous medical history.