Exclusive: Rajamouli and a bunch of directors to float Directors Guild

A bunch of top Tollywood directors conducted a series of meetings in the recent weeks to discuss floating a strong organization that can resolve the issues of several directors they are facing. Like a Producers Guild, they are keen on forming a Directors Guild. The directors had no Council or organization to discuss any issue and solve it. A panel of members was formed which is topped by SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar. A group of 30 young, successful and talented directors met recently to discuss about how to float a Directors Guild and about the guidelines, rules to be followed.

The biggest challenge any director faces is about the advance amounts they take and how to return them if they fail to honor the producer. Several producers are ready to pay hefty advances for the directors and at the same time they have been demanding interests if the director fails to do a film. A detailed discussion happened on this in couple of recent meetings. Along with these, the discussions happened about the agreements of films, remunerations, legal rights and several other issues. They are expected to finalize all the things and will approach the Producers Council before getting registered.

Tollywood directors Rajamouli, VV Vinayak, Koratala Siva, Sukumar, Trivikram, Boyapati Srinu, Krish, Harish Shankar, Surendar Reddy, Anil Ravipudi, Maruthi, Nandini Reddy, Gunasekhar, Vamshi Paidipally, Nag Ashwin and others were present for the recent meetings. Once the Directors Guild is formed, all the active Telugu film directors will be asked to join the organization to resolve their issues in the future.