Women’s Commission report demanded: Dr Anita harassment

Telugu Desam Party Official Spokesperson Panchumarthi Anuradha has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of acting with vengeance against all those who questioned the legality and constitutionality of its controversial decisions in the last one year.

She strongly objected to the harassment being meted out to Dr Anita Rani for the last two months just because the Dalit doctor reprimanded her subordinate staff at her government health centre over corruption issues. Ever since, the ruling party leaders interfered and went to the extent of taking objectionable photos of the doctor.

Ms. Anuradha said that just like Dr Sudhakar in Visakhapatnam, the Government has also targetted and humiliated Dr Anita Rani in Chittoor district. She has immediately complained to the local police but they have not taken any action. Even the Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swami was spreading falsehoods against the Dalit doctor rather than coming to her rescue. If anybody was protesting against YCP corruption, they were being subjected to harassment at all levels like this.

The TDP spokeswoman said that AP Women’s Commission has talked to Dr Anita Rani but has not made any clear cut assurances to protect her against the ruling party excesses. The Women’s Commission should immediately disclose its report on the Dalit doctor’s issue. Though similar atrocities were being committed against women of all sections in Amaravati Capital City area, the AP Women’s Commission has not make any enquiries on their problems till now. The Commission has not even talked to the women members of Dr. Sudhakar’s family.

Ms. Anuradha deplored that under the Jagan Reddy mafia rule, there has been no safety and security to women in the last one year. The illtreatment and misbehaviour of the police with women in Amaravati was a clear indication of this Government’s insensitive and indifferent attitudes. Instead of extending help to Dr Anita Rani, YCP senior leaders like MLA Roja were making false allegations against the doctor. Very objectionably, YCP leaders took photographs of doctor when she went to bathroom at health centre. Her subordinate staff cooperated with the YCP leaders. Now, the whole ruling party leaderships was harassing the Dalit woman doctor. Her only offence was to turn against the lower level staff over their illegal activities.