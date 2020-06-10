RGV wishes Balayya, but satires on his singing

Balakrishna gave surprise treat to his fans. He sang the famous ” Shiva shanakari Shivananda Lahari ” song and English skit on YouTube with the original visuals of legendary NTR. Even the aspiring singers hesitate to take up such complex song but Balakrishna dared to render his voice for this old classic. While Balakrishna fans are elated with this song treat, many others started trolling Balakrishna for this song, which is no surprise.

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma also wished Balakrishna but did not leave the chance of passing sarcastic comments on his song. He tweeted, “WOW Mohammed Rafi and SPB are like junior artistes in singing ..The pulsing beat in his soothing emotional chords will rise the heart beat of listeners .its Othello’s Ballad mixed with Shankara Shastry and Mozart providing the musical landscape. Some BAD people are thinking I am JOKING but I SWEAR on GOD and BALAYYA that I think this is the GREATEST SONG I heard since MUSIC was INVENTED..Am sure NTR in heaven is JUMPING in JOY. Hearty ADVANCE BIRTHDAY to BALAYYA BABU ..I so want to thank you for making me forget BB 1 and BB 2 with ur BB 3. ”

But many are opining that Balayya did this song despite knowing that trolls he will get he should be appreciated for his daring attempt.