Exclusive: Ram and Gautham Menon to Team Up?

Energetic Star Ram is lining up an interesting set of films. The actor has been keen to cement his position in Kollywood and worked with Lingusamy for The Warrior that will release next month. Ram has been keen to work with Gautham Vasudev Menon from sometime but the project did not materialize. Gautham Menon recently met Ram and narrated a romantic entertainer and the actor responded on a positive note. The project will roll during the second half of 2023 once the duo completes their current commitments.

Ram will soon kick-start the shoot of Boyapati Srinu’s actioner and he will complete it before summer. He will then kick-start Gautham Menon’s film which will be shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. Gautham Menon has been running low in his career and he is waiting for a strong comeback. Today Ram trashed the rumors about his wedding and clarified that he is not getting married this year.