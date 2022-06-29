Kodali Nani lashes out at TDP chief Naidu

Former minister and ruling YSR Congress MLA Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) lashed out at TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and a section of the media for propagating false information against the state government.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Wednesday, the MLA said Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and yellow media are on one stand and trying by all means to defame the government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said they are behind burning chariots, destroying statues, creating rifts among religions and castes and politicising deaths.

He came down heavily on Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for propagating false information on liquor and medicines of Aurobindo Pharma company that they were adulterated. He said no adulteration was done in Aurobindo Pharma, which has manufacturing units in 24 locations.

He reminded that it was Naidu who owns Heritage Foods which was banned in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in 2012 for adulteration of milk. He also slammed Naidu and yellow media for propagating false information on MP V Vijayasai Reddy and his daughter in regard to cruise ships in Vishakapatnam.