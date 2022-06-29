NTR quick response for his fan winning hearts

NTR enjoys a huge fan following. It’s no secret that his followers go the extra mile to show their love for him. But not many actors do what the star did. Recently, one of his die-hard fans met with an accident. Janardhan, an NTR fan from Srikalahasthi, was involved in an accident and went into a coma. NTR fans found out about it and shared his condition and other data on social media.

Janardhan, a die hard fan of NTR is in his last conditions and only responding when his parents are calling out NTR’s name. Upon hearing that his fan, Janardhan’s health is in critical condition, NTR reached out to Janardhan’s mother. NTR also spoke to Janardhan through speaker phone and wished him a speedy recovery. Now the related video is going viral on social media.

This gracious act by the superstar has won several hearts on social media. Learning about their wishes and problems and assisting them in every way he can.