AP CID to question Raghurama, gets clearance from HC

The AP CBCID police have got clearance from the High Court on Wednesday to question YSR Congress rebel MP from Narasapur, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, in the case related to campaign against the state government.

The high court dismissed the quash petition filed by the MP who alleged that the CID had filed false cases against him. He also alleged that the CID sleuths have harassed him and caused physical injuries to him. He further said that the CID police have beaten him up and wanted relief from the case.

However, the court dismissed his petition and permitted the CID police to question him. The court also told the CID to question the MP at Hyderabad’s Dilkush guest house.

The case was related to the MP’s series of press meets where he accused the government of promoting Christians and accused chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of heavy corruption and nepotism. The case was actually filed under sedition sections but they were withdrawn as the Supreme Court withdrew these sections.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju had been venting his anger against the state government and the chief minister for the past two-and-a-half years. He had pledged to defeat the party in the next elections and had filed several cases against the government and the chief minister.

He also intervened in the CBI cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy and wanted the court to speed up the trial, which further intensified his war against Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party. He is accused of acting at the behest of opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his criticism against the government.

It is now to be seen when the CID would make its move to question the MP.