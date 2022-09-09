Exclusive: Ram Charan’s 16th Project Locked

Ram Charan is shooting for 15th film that is directed by Shankar. He announced that he would work with Gautam Tinnanuri in his 16th film. But the film was shelved as Chiranjeevi was not convinced with the complete script. Ram Charan has been holding talks with several filmmakers for the past two months and his 16th film is locked now. Kannada director Narthan who directed Mufti will direct the film. Narthan met Ram Charan six months ago and the discussions have been happening.

Charan gave his formal nod a week ago and Megastar Chiranjeevi heard the final script yesterday. The project is now locked after Chiranjeevi loved the script. An official announcement will be made soon. UV Creations will produce this prestigious project and the shoot is expected to commence very soon. All the other rumors making rounds about the 16th film are completely baseless and fake.