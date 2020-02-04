Exclusive: Sai Pallavi in talks for Nani’s Next?

Natural Nani will join the shoot of Tuck Jagadish this month and will wrap it up in quick schedules. Soon after this, Nani is in plans to work with Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan for an interesting film. Made on a huge budget, the film starts rolling later this year. Sai Pallavi is in talks for one of the female leads in this film which is yet to be titled.

Nani and Sai Pallavi worked together in MCA and their pair won accolades. The meetings are currently on and an official announcement will be made once things are finalized. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film releases for Sankranthi 2021. Sai Pallavi is currently shooting for Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam which is aimed for summer release.