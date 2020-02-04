Pic Talk: Dazzling Kiara Advani

After scoring back to back hits in Bollywood, Kiara Advani has no time for Telugu films. The actress is occupied with Hindi films and a bunch of web series which is making her unavailable for Telugu projects. She is even charging huge which will be tough for Telugu filmmakers to rope her in. For a recent wedding, Kiara Advani looked dazzling in traditional attire with matching ornaments. She looked cute with an elegant smile on her face. She is currently shooting for Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar that will release later this year.





