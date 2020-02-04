Pawan Kalyan – Harish Shankar Film is not a Remake

Talented director Harish Shankar is all set to direct Pawan Kalyan once again. The duo worked for Gabbar Singh which was a smashing hit. Harish Shankar took his time and is penning an interesting script considering Pawan in mind. He already met the top actor and narrated the basic plot. Pawan Kalyan gave a positive nod after which the makers made an official announcement.

A gossip portal which loves to cook fake and half baked stories posted that Harish Shankar is all set to remake one more film with Pawan Kalyan. Harish Shankar did not take much time and issued a clarification calling the news fake. He even asked the portal not to mislead the readers. The ace director is busy with the scriptwork currently. The regular shoot of this untitled commercial drama starts during the second half of this year and Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the project.