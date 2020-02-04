YCP isolated on Select Committees in AP Council

The YCP Ministers have till now talked as if their party has the support of BJP and PDF MLCs on the Capital shifting and CRDA Cancellation plans. But the scene has reversed now as the BJP has nominated its MLCs for the two Select Committees being appointed by Legislative Council Chairman MA Sharif. Somu Veerraju and Madhav will represent BJP on the two committees. Veerraju is known for his anti-Naidu leanings but his party has given his name for the important select committee. He would also have to follow the BJP State unit line against the 3 Capitals. Eventually, it is only the YCP which has not given any names of its nominees. The ruling party is sticking to its strategy to boycott the Select Committees. The YCP has already stopped recognising the existence of the Council ever since the abolition resolution was passed in the Assembly. However, the Centre has not yet approved of AP Council abolition.

In the initial days, YCP Ministers and MPs tried to bulldoze by saying that the Parliament and the Centre had no role to play in the state capital shifting. Gradually, it is emerging that the BJP is against the Council abolition and Capital shifting to Visakhapatnam. Select Committees are being considered big blow to AP Circar.