Exclusive: Sukumar ignores Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda gained stardom in a short time and the youngster is struggling hard to deliver a solid hit. But he has a terrific fanbase across the youth and on the social media circles. The actor signed a film in the direction of Sukumar and it was announced long ago. As per the recent developments, Sukumar is keen to work with Ram Charan after he completes his work for Pushpa: The Rule. A couple of pan-Indian projects are under discussion. The close circles of Sukumar say that the top director is left with many options and he may not work with Vijay Deverakonda anytime soon. Their collaboration will be kept on hold for now.

Sukumar may consider working with Vijay Deverakonda if he has no top hero ready to work with. Vijay Deverakonda will resume the shoot of Kushi soon and he is in talks with Gowtam Tinnanuri for a film. A couple of young directors are waiting to narrate scripts to Vijay Deverakonda for now. Bollywood filmmakers like Karan Johar are keen to work with Vijay Deverakonda if they get a solid script and a director with potential on board. For now, Vijay Deverakonda needs a massive hit so that he can lineup star directors.