Lokesh rolled out 12 schemes in Mangalagiri

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday said that he being in Opposition has been implementing at least 12 welfare programmes in Mangalagiri Assembly segment and if comes back to power one can easily imagine how many more such schemes will be implemented.

Participating in the ‘Badude Badudu’ programme in Indira Nagar area in Mangalagiri town, Lokesh said that programmes like Anna Canteen, NTR Sanjeevini, tailoring machines for women under Stri Sakthi scheme and Pelli Kanuka are being implemented by him. Under the NTR Sanjivini scheme free medicare has been extended to at least 1,000 patients til now, he said.

“Free medicines are going to be supplied soon to diabetic and hypertension patients while eight persons have been extended assistance under the Self-Employment scheme,” Lokesh said. He promised to resolve the drinking water and power supply problems in the hilly areas once the TDP is back in power.

The TDP will also build houses for the poor when it comes back to power, he said, adding that pattas will be issued to the lands for those who are living in the hilly terrains. Lokesh is highly critical of local MLA, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, terming him as a mini-psycho. He said that the local MLA is taking kickbacks from the real-estate contractors and is helping them to demolish the houses of the poor.

Coming down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the TDP general secretary said that the State is now witnessing a psycho regime. The Chief Minister is trying to extend the ‘J-brand’ liquor scam to the whole country, he said and stated that once the TDP is back in power the whole liquor scam will be exposed and those responsible for the scandal will be brought to book.

When an old woman, Siva Parvathi, approached him for help during the programme, the kind-hearted Lokesh immediately bought a pulling cart within half-an-hour exhibiting his great concern towards the needy.