No political significance to Pawan-Modi meet, says GVL

BJP MP, G V L Narasimha Rao, has said that there was no political significance to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The BJP MP said that the leaders of the two parties were meeting as both the BJP and Jana Sena are allies. “It is a courtesy call and there is no political significance. This visit is only to dedicate some projects to the nation and to lay the foundation stone to some,” GVL Narasimha Rao told the media persons.

He brushed aside all speculations doing rounds in the political and media circles about the meeting. He said it was a friendly meeting and the two leaders would only exchange pleasantries. The BJP leaders also say that the Prime Minister could not meet Pawan Kalyan, during the latter’s visit to Bhimavaram in July this year.

There was speculation about the Prime Minister not inviting Pawan Kalyan but inviting Chiranjeevi to the meeting, where Narendra Modi unveiled the bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. It was widely discussed that the Prime Minister had invited Chiranjeevi to come back to active politics and had offered Rajya Sabha position.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy too had offered the Rajya Sabha seat to Chiranjeevi. However, the actor is now focusing only on his films and is not interested in coming back to politics.

Sources say that these talks have widened the gap between the Jana Sena and the BJP leadership in the state politics. The meeting between Modi and Pawan now is only to cement the relations, the sources said.

However, the Jana Sena leaders have not made any comments on their leader’s meeting with the Prime Minister. Even Pawan Kalyan is yet to react to the meeting and reveal what had transpired between them.