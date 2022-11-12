European offers tempting Indian Producers

Post-pandemic, the tourism and the film industry are recovering at a faster pace. Leave about the bank balances, Indian youngsters are flying to foreign destinations and Europe, Maldives, Bangkok, Bali are the hotshot destinations. Several European nations are in deep crisis from the past two years and they are recovering now. More than 80 percent of the European nations are now offering discounts or refunds for film shoots. Most of the Indian filmmakers are now calculating budgets and are planning to shoot in some of the countries of Europe. London is expensive but the United Kingdom offers 50 percent discount for film shoots. Still the nation is expensive for the shoots of small and medium budget flicks.

The European nations are now offering discounts ranging from 30-40 percent. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Karthik Ghattamaneni’s film in Poland. A small Tollywood film too is under shoot in the same nation for the past two weeks. Bollywood films of Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prabhas and others are planned to be shot in Europe in the next few months. The European nations are offering special discounts if they are having an agreement with the local authorities or filmmakers. The biggest advantage is the Schengen Visa is that you can travel to more than 18 European nations if you have an eligible visa. This is forcing the Indian filmmakers to shoot their films in Europe and complete the shoots in a limited time and on a strict budget. Europe is the new destination for Indian films as most of Maldives, Thailand, Bali and other nations are hugely explored.