VV Vinayak shelves one more Film

Sensational director VV Vinayak is one of the best mass helmers of all time in Telugu cinema. He delivered a series of flops and he demanded huge remuneration because of which he is left with no offers. He is directing the Hindi remake of Chatrpathi with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and the film relelases soon. VV Vinayak had plans to turn actor after Dil Raju approached him with a script. After he lost considerable weight, the film got shelved due to various reasons. He then shifted his focus on the Chatrapathi remake. Soon he bought the remake rights of a Tamil film and his team worked on a script.

VV Vinayak was planned to play the lead role in the remake. But Vinayak is not convinced with the final draft and he shelved the project. As per the update, VV Vinayak has spent more than Rs 70 lakhs on the project including the remake rights. The ace director is keen to turn an actor but things are not working out in his favor. No top or young actor is ready to work with him after which he decided to turn an actor. These plans too are not working in his favour. But VV Vinayak is one of the most positive people of Telugu cinema. He earned big money and is in a happy space. After all, movies are now just a time pass for this best mass helmer.