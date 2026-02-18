x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya

Published on February 18, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan’s Father on Ventilator Support
image
Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya
image
Vishal gets a Setback from Madras High Court
image
iBomma Ravi granted Bail with Conditions
image
Nagabandham: Virat Karnna Becomes Talk Of Industry

Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni actor Naga Chaitanya has reached the milestone of his landmark 25th film and the shoot commences very soon. He is shooting for Vrushakarma and the film releases soon. Naga Chaitanya is in plans to start the shoot of his 25th in summer this year. Bedurlanka fame Clax is the director and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on.

As per the update, three production houses are joining hands for the film. Zee Studios will present the film and Annapurna Studios will produce the film. Young producer Bunny Vas will co-produce the project on Bunny Vas Works banner. Zee Studios will hold the non-theatrical rights for their investment and the rest would be divided by Annapurna Studios and Bunny Vas Works. An official announcement about the film will be made soon.

Next Salman Khan’s Father on Ventilator Support Previous Vishal gets a Setback from Madras High Court
else

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan’s Father on Ventilator Support
image
Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya
image
Vishal gets a Setback from Madras High Court

Latest

image
Salman Khan’s Father on Ventilator Support
image
Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya
image
Vishal gets a Setback from Madras High Court
image
iBomma Ravi granted Bail with Conditions
image
Nagabandham: Virat Karnna Becomes Talk Of Industry

Most Read

image
US Tightens Visa Rules, Says Entry Is a Privilege, Not a Right
image
Atchannaidu Slams YSRCP Over Tirupati Laddu Row in Legislative Council
image
SC Rejects Srilakshmi’s Discharge Plea in OMC Case

Related Articles

Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary