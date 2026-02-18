Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni actor Naga Chaitanya has reached the milestone of his landmark 25th film and the shoot commences very soon. He is shooting for Vrushakarma and the film releases soon. Naga Chaitanya is in plans to start the shoot of his 25th in summer this year. Bedurlanka fame Clax is the director and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on.

As per the update, three production houses are joining hands for the film. Zee Studios will present the film and Annapurna Studios will produce the film. Young producer Bunny Vas will co-produce the project on Bunny Vas Works banner. Zee Studios will hold the non-theatrical rights for their investment and the rest would be divided by Annapurna Studios and Bunny Vas Works. An official announcement about the film will be made soon.