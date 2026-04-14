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Home > Movie News

Crucial Meetings in Tollywood: Exhibitors Vs Producers

Published on April 14, 2026 by nymisha

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Crucial Meetings in Tollywood: Exhibitors Vs Producers

The tussle between the producers and exhibitors of Telugu cinema happened several times in the past. The Telangana exhibitors have been demanding a percentage system and they have released a statement about the implementation. Soon all the Active Producers who are busy producing big-budget films made it clear that they are against the percentage system. Reports say that the exhibitors have decided to head for a strike from May 1st during the crucial summer season and they are not ready to compromise.

Telangana Film Exhibitors Association has announced shutting down theatres from May 1st in the state. The producers too are not ready to agree to screen films on a percentage basis. A series of meetings are planned in the next few days and a possible resolution is expected. The producers and distributors are hell bent on their stand and they are not ready to step down. Except Suresh Babu and Dil Raju, all the producers of Telugu cinema are opposing the percentage system. The upcoming crucial meetings have to solve the issue or else, there is a big crisis in Telugu cinema. A heap of films are planned for release in May and all these films will suffer. The crucial summer season will be shut in Tollywood if the talks are not positive.

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