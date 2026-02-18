Salman Khan’s Father on Ventilator Support

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospitals yesterday after he complained of health complications. He is being treated by a team of experts in ICU and is kept on ventilator support. He complained of breathing problems after which his family members admitted him to hospital. Salman Khan has canceled all his shooting commitments and rushed to hospital last evening. Bollywood media speculates that Salim Khan will get operated this morning for a blood clot.

Salim Khan is a writer by profession and he is aged 95. The doctors have released a health bulletin that his health condition is stable and he is kept at close observation. Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan, Ayaan Agnihotri and Iulia Vantur visited Salim Khan. Apart from Salim Khan’s family, several Bollywood celebrities rushed to the hospital to find out about his health status.