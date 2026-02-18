No Noise from Yash’s Toxic

Kannada Superstar Yash is done with the shoot of his upcoming film Toxic. A major portion of the film has been scrapped after Yash wasn’t convinced with the output. Speculations also say that Yash ghost-directed the film and the film’s director Geethu Mohandas was just a spectator on the set. The teaser gained a lot of controversy and criticism. After being postponed for over a year, the film is now hitting the screens on March 19th across the globe.

The biggest threat for Toxic comes through Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After the first installment ended up as a massive hit, there is a big advantage for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is expected to open on a super strong note and Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also release in the regional languages. The team of Toxic has to release the content to get the needed buzz. The trailer has to be exceptional to generate the needed buzz. As there is a clash, there would be a comparison between both the films. With Dhurandhar: The Revenge having the sequel advantage, Toxic has to get the buzz through the promotional content.

The team is tight-lipped and there is no update about the release of the songs and the trailer. Apart from the pre-release buzz, the team has to be active through the promotions on social media and other platforms. With just one month away, the team of Toxic should chalk out a perfect promotional plan and kick-start the work soon.