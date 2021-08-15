Exclusive: Trivikram floating his own production house

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the top directors of Telugu cinema. He has been quite comfortable working with Haarika and Hassine Creations for the past few years and there are strong talks that Trivikram enjoys a major share in the profits of all his films. He is currently overlooking Pawan Kalyan’s next film and Trivikram is also earning big through this project. He penned the script of the film and he also owns the major stake in this project.

As per the new update, Trivikram is floating his own production house and will produce films on his home banner. The banner will be launched with Dhanush’s next film that will be directed by Venky Atluri. Sithara Entertainments will co-produce this project. Trivikram is also in plans to introduce young talent through his production house. He also recently met a couple of young Tollywood directors and signed them for his production house. Some big announcements are expected from Trivikram soon.