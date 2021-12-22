Exclusive : Trivikram to produce Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and top director Trivikram share a close bonding with each other. Trivikram is currently picking up projects for Pawan Kalyan. His next film Bheemla Nayak has Trivikram playing a crucial role. He penned the dialogues and will share the profits from the movie. The latest update says that Pawan Kalyan signed one more remake and it was Trivikram’s decision to remake the project.

Pawan Kalyan will soon remake Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham that had Samuthirakani in the lead role. Samuthiarakani directed the original and he will direct the remake too. Trivikram will take care of the script of the remake. Trivikram’s home banner Fortune Four along with Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments will produce this prestigious remake. The film’s shoot will commence soon after Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As per the update, Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s film will be delayed after the remake came into place. More details awaited.