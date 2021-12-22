Chandrababu upset with truant TDP leaders who ignored Amaravati farmers’ meet

Have some TDP leaders from Rayalaseema and adjoining regions played truant when the prestigious meeting of the Amaravati farmers was held at Tirupati? Why did some leaders deliberately stay away from the meeting and not mobilize crowds? What was the reason behind their being lukewarm towards the meeting of the farmers from Amaravati?

At a time when the TDP invested a lot of its energy and time in making the Amaravati farmers yatra a success, some leaders did not show the same enthusiasm. They not only chose to keep away from the rally, did not even help in the crowd mobilization. The party insiders and the top leadership is now trying to get reports from various districts on this issue. The party leadership feels that had these leaders too plunged themselves into the Amaravati stir, the meeting could have been a much bigger success.

There are reports that while Tirupati city incharge Gali Bhanuprakash, Chandragiri incharge Pulivarthi Nani, former minister Amarnath Reddy and Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy worked hard to mobilize crowds for the meeting, several leaders from Tirupati and neighboring Satyavedu and Srikalahasthi did not show any enthusiasm. Former MLA Sugunamma of Tirupati, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy of Srikalahasti and JD Rajasekhar of Satyavedu are now being accused of looking the other way while the massive meeting of the farmers was being organized.

A report, reportedly sent to Chandrababu Naidu, claimed that these leaders were encouraging groupism among the TDP cadre in their respective areas. They are also being accused of being quite inactive in implementing the party’s programmes. It remains to be seen what action Chandrababu would initiate against these leaders.