Interesting update on Ram Charan and Shankar’s Film

South Indian sensational director Shankar is working with Tollywood actor Ram Charan for a pan-Indian film and it is said to be a social drama. Ram Charan plays an IAS officer in the film which is yet to be titled. The flashback episodes are the heart of several films of Shankar. The flashback episodes reveal the real plot of his films. Bharateeyudu, Jeans and Gentleman are the best attempts of Shankar and the emotional flashback episodes are the highlights of these films.

Ram Charan and Shankar film too will have a hard-hitting and emotional flashback which also happens to be the real reason behind his goal in the film. The flashback episodes will be shot in the upcoming schedule that will be shot next month. Kiara Advani is the heroine and the film also has a huge dose of action. Jayaram, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju is the prodcuer of this pan-Indian film that will have its release in 2023.