CBI going aggressive on Jagan’s absence from court hearings!

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing nearly two dozen quid-pro-quo cases against YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Redddy, for the past ten years, used to be very aggressive towards Jagan in the initial years of booking cases against him.

The CBI maintained a tough stand on Jagan even when he was leader of opposition in AP Legislative Assembly between 2014 and 2019.

CBI opposed granting exemption to Jagan from personal appearance in CBI Court to face trial in quid pro quo cases. With this Jagan was forced to halt his padayatra every Friday when he was leader of opposition to attend CBI Court hearings.

But after Jagan became CM in May 2019, the CBI softened its stand on Jagan. It did not strongly oppose granting exemption to Jagan from personal appearance for the last two and half years.

Now, the CBI seems to be going aggressive against Jagan again.

The CBI Court expressed anger when Jagan’s lawyer submitted a petition again on Tuesday seeking exemption from personal appearance.

The court questioned his lawyer why Jagan is abstaining from court during every hearing. The court reminded his lawyer that Jagan was granted bail in CBI cases on the condition that he should appear in person for court hearings.

But Jagan’s lawyer brought to the notice of the CBI Court that they have filed a petition in Telangana High Court challenging CBI Court’s earlier directions refusing exemption to Jagan from personal appearance.

His lawyer said the arguments in this case have been completed and the High Court reserved the verdict which is expected anytime soon.

Since the case is pending in High Court, Jagan is seeking exemption from personal appearance, his lawyer explained.