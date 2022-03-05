Exclusive:Trivikram’s whopping remuneration for Mahesh’s Film

Trivikram is one among the top directors of Telugu cinema. He will soon direct Superstar Mahesh Babu and the film has been launched officially recently. The regular shoot will commence after Mahesh is done with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh is reportedly charging Rs 50 crores remuneration for the film. Trivikram charged Rs 25 crores for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has now doubled his remuneration for his next.

Trivikram will now take Rs 50 crores as remuneration home which is the highest for a Tollywood director other than Rajamouli. The makers of the film are in plans to close the non-theatrical deals before the shoot commences. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Thaman is the music director. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and the film will hit the screens next year.