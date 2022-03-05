Is a third front possible without Congress, BJP?

There have been attempts in the country to float a third front at the national level to be a clear alternative to the two national parties – the BJP and the Congress. Telangana Rastra Samiti leader and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had made some efforts before the 2019 general elections.

KCR met Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal chief minister Mamatha Benerji and some others before the elections. He claimed big during those days of creating an alternative to both the BJP and the Congress in the national politics. But, nothing worked as he claimed.

Now, once again, before the 2024 general elections, KCR is going around talking about a national alternative to the Congress and the BJP. West Bengal chief minister too is in favour of such an alternative. Even Delhi chief minister and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal too is in favour of such an alternative but he is not ready to take lead.

KCR is on national tour currently to muster support for his third front plan, with all the regional parties. But, it too looks next to impossible as the regional parties have their own interests in their respective states rather than playing a role at the national level.

Interestingly, the two national parties are on similar fronts with some regional parties. While the BJP is leading the NDA, the Congress is heading UPA. The regional parties, which are outside these two fronts, are not interested in another front. As of now it is only KCR and Mamata who are in favour of such a front.

Sharad Pawar of NCP, Udhav Thackery of Shiv Sena, M K Stalin of DMK, the heads of major regional parties are not in favour of joining any front without the Congress. They are currently in alliance with the Congress and going by this, KCR may not succeed in floating a third national alternative ahead of the 2024 general elections.