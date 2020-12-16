Experts tell Jagan: Pesticides caused Eluru sickness

The experts teams from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) submitted their findings to AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. They told the Chief Minister that the residues of pesticides present in water and food caused the Eluru mystery sickness.

Now, there was a need for conducting further studies to find out how the pesticides found their way into the drinking water and food eventually to affect the people there. The experts said that the pesticide effect became responsible for the epileptic fits, seizures, dizziness, fatigue, etc among the patients.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy held a meeting with the experts where they discussed the latest findings of studies on the Eluru illness to which over 600 people fell victim in the past four weeks.

The CM asked the AIIMS and the NICT teams to continue their studies and took up special drives to find out how the residues of pesticides mixed with vegetables, water, food items, etc. Special tests should be conducted on drinking water sources, soil, milk and all such sources.

Mr. Jagan Reddy has also ordered for setting up special labs in every district to detect pesticides presence early. All steps should be taken to prevent recurrence of diseases like Elugu sickness.