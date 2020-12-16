F3 grand launch tomorrow

Anil Ravipudi’s F2 minted gold at the Telugu box-office and he is all set for the sequel. Despite of all the speculations around, he completed his work and is all set to commence the shoot. The film featuring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will have its grand launch tomorrow in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The regular shoot commences from December 22nd in Hyderabad.

Victory Venkatesh will join the sets of F3 initially and Varun Tej will join F3 at a later date. The film will have a bunch of actors in interesting roles and the film is expected to be high on entertainment and family emotions. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer.