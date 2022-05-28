F3 AP/TS Day1 Collections – Good Opening

F3 has taken a good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 10.20 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for both Venkatesh and Varun Tej. After a very average Noon shows the film has picked up from Matinees and had good evening & night shows. The film is carrying decent to good reports among the audience.

Worth share of the film : 9.30 Cr (excluding GST input)

AreaF3 AP/TS Day1 CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release business
Nizam4.01 Cr (GST incl)21 Cr (Own and Valued)
Ceeded1.20 Cr9.50 Cr
UA1.18 Cr (GST incl)
Guntur0.88 Cr
East0.72 Cr
West0.94 Cr
Krishna0.66 Cr (GST incl)
Nellore0.61 Cr
Andhra30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
AP/TS10.20 Cr60.50 Cr
ROI4 Cr
Overseas5.50 Cr
Worldwide70 Cr

