F3 AP/TS Day1 Collections – Good Opening

F3 has taken a good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 10.20 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for both Venkatesh and Varun Tej. After a very average Noon shows the film has picked up from Matinees and had good evening & night shows. The film is carrying decent to good reports among the audience.
Worth share of the film : 9.30 Cr (excluding GST input)
|Area
|F3 AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Worldwide Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|4.01 Cr (GST incl)
|21 Cr (Own and Valued)
|Ceeded
|1.20 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|UA
|1.18 Cr (GST incl)
|Guntur
|0.88 Cr
|East
|0.72 Cr
|West
|0.94 Cr
|Krishna
|0.66 Cr (GST incl)
|Nellore
|0.61 Cr
|Andhra
|30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
|AP/TS
|10.20 Cr
|60.50 Cr
|ROI
|4 Cr
|Overseas
|5.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|70 Cr