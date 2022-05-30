F3 first weekend Worldwide collections

F3 has a good first weekend worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 34.80 Cr. The film has done good business all over be it in the Telugu States, the Rest Of India & Overseas markets. The film will enter the million-dollar club on Monday in the USA ($960k till the weekend). In Aus-Nz the film has collected $155k.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area 3 Days Collections 2 days Collections Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 12.08 Cr (GST incl) 8.06 Cr (GST incl) 4.01 Cr (GST incl) 21 Cr (Own and Valued) Ceeded 3.65 Cr 2.35Cr 1.20 Cr 9.50 Cr UA 3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl) 1.18 Cr (GST incl) Guntur 2.08 Cr 1.41 Cr 0.88 Cr East 1.81 Cr 1.24 Cr 0.72 Cr West 1.54 Cr 1.22 Cr 0.94 Cr Krishna 1.77 Cr (GST incl) 1.17 Cr (GST incl) 0.66 Cr (GST incl) Nellore 1.15 Cr 0.86 Cr 0.61 Cr Andhra 30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own) AP/TS 27.41 Cr 18.54 Cr 10.20 Cr 60.50 Cr ROI 2.40 Cr 4 Cr Overseas 5 Cr 5.50 Cr Worldwide 34.81 Cr 70 Cr