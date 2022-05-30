F3 first weekend Worldwide collections

By
Telugu360
-
0

F3 has a good first weekend worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 34.80 Cr. The film has done good business all over be it in the Telugu States, the Rest Of India & Overseas markets. The film will enter the million-dollar club on Monday in the USA ($960k till the weekend). In Aus-Nz the film has collected $155k.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area3 Days Collections 2 days CollectionsDay1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam12.08 Cr (GST incl)8.06 Cr (GST incl)4.01 Cr (GST incl)21 Cr (Own and Valued)
Ceeded3.65 Cr2.35Cr1.20 Cr9.50 Cr
UA3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl)1.18 Cr (GST incl)
Guntur2.08 Cr1.41 Cr0.88 Cr
East1.81 Cr1.24 Cr0.72 Cr
West1.54 Cr1.22 Cr0.94 Cr
Krishna1.77 Cr (GST incl)1.17 Cr (GST incl)0.66 Cr (GST incl)
Nellore1.15 Cr0.86 Cr0.61 Cr
Andhra30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
AP/TS27.41 Cr18.54 Cr10.20 Cr60.50 Cr
ROI2.40 Cr4 Cr
Overseas5 Cr5.50 Cr
Worldwide34.81 Cr70 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here