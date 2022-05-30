Will Vallabhaneni Vamsi go back to the TDP?

TDP MLA from Gannavaram in Krishna district, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, made quite interesting comments on the party. He said that the TDP is a great political party and he never criticised the party. He said he had criticised the leaders, particularly Lokesh who was destroying the party.

Vamsi was the first legislator from the TDP to move closure to the ruling YSR Congress after the 2019 elections. He had become the associate member of the YSR Congress subsequently, though the associate membership was not officially recognised by the Speaker.

Ever since he moved away from the TDP, Vamsi had been criticising TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and its general secretary Nara Lokesh. He commented on the birth of Lokesh, which made the entire NTR family to condemn it and later Chandrababu Naidu staging a walk out from the Assembly. He had even pledged not to go to the Assembly until he was elected as the chief minister.

Though he had been a hard-core critic of Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh, senior leaders from the ruling party from Gannavaram constituency are not comfortable with his presence in the party. Senior leader Dutta Ramachandra Rao had complained against him to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Another senior leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao is also not happy with Vallabhaneni Vamsi in the Congress and alleged that the MLA was harassing the party workers. He also said that the MLA was entertaining only the TDP activists while ignoring the YSR Congress workers.

In this backdrop, Vamsi made comments praising the TDP, which raised doubts over his continuation in the YSR Congress. However, he brushed aside the criticism against him from the YSR Congress leaders. He said he was answerable only to the chief minister and would not take others seriously.

As the differences with the senior leaders continue to widen the gap in the constituency, his comments praising the TDP assume significance. But sources in the TDP say that the doors have been permanently closed for Vamsi who made abusive comments against Lokesh and his mother Bhuvaneswari.