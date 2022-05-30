Will Tollywood follow Low Ticket Pricing Strategy?

The hiked ticket price strategy is a mixed bag. A section of audience felt stressed and decided to stay watching films in theatres because of the hiked ticket price. After the governments of AP and Telangana granted flexible ticket pricing, several producers and distributors went over-excited and sold the tickets for high prices. Films like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 are an exception and the audience watched these films in theatres and the hiked prices did not turn a barrier. The next set of films suffered badly as the footfalls fell low despite of the films receiving a decent response.

The low ticket pricing strategy worked for F3 and the film had a superb weekend. The family audience rushed to watch the film in theatres and the makers of Major are following the same strategy. Several other filmmakers are keen to release their films for decent ticket pricing and decided not to hike the prices. It would be a wise move to go on with low ticket pricing in the coming days as the digital platforms made enough damage for the theatrical revenues. Saving the theatrical market is the top priority for the filmmakers and hope Tollywood will think twice before hiking the ticket prices.