F3 would be a hilarious laugh riot: Anil Ravipudi

Young and talented director Anil Ravipudi scored five super hits in a row in his career. He is celebrating his birthday today and he is quite busy with the pre-production work of his upcoming movie F3. “The film would be a triple treat for the audience and it will be hilarious throughout,” said Anil during his recent interview. Featuring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen, the film will start rolling from December 14th in Hyderabad.

F3 will hit the screens for summer 2021. Anil says that F3 would be a perfect relief for the audience and will be a laugh riot. He is also making his debut as a producer with Gali Sampath which started shooting recently. During his recent interview, the young director said that he would continue producing interesting projects and would direct his scripts. Anil will soon work with Superstar Mahesh Babu once again and the project may materialize once he is done with F3.