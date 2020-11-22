Pawan warns Jagan regime over attacks on JSP leaders

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has launched an all out attack on the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. He was greatly alarmed at the latest attack on the Jana Sena Srikalahasti incharge Kota Vinoota. The rising political heat ahead of the local polls is causing friction between different parties. The ruling YCP leaders are mounting their pressure on the rival leaders who are threatening their chances. Amid this, the Srikalahasti attack came as a big shock to Senani.

Pawan has asked whether there is democracy in the state. Very unusually, the police are filing cases against the persons who are victims of the attacks. Out of sheer arrogance and power mania, the YCP was attacking everybody who is expressing their dissent against the anti-people activities of the ruling YCP.

Senani further warned that the YCP should behave itself since the people were watching its unwelcome activities and unacceptable decisions. The Jana Sena will not keep quiet if the ruling party leaders continue their atrocities. The Jana Sena will question the government’s unlawful activities.

When elections are round the corner, the ruling YCP leaders are making unsparing attacks on all the rivals. The BJP and the Jana Sena allies are no exception.