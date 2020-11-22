Krack lands in legal trouble

Krack starring Ravieja, Shruti Haasan and directed by Gopichand Malineni’s Krack has already been announced as a Sankranthi release. Reputed producer Tagore Madhu is producing the film. The latest news is that the film is landed in legal trouble.

Going into the details, the issue is actually related to the film Ayogya (Tamil remake of temper) which had been produced by Tagore Madhu a year and half back. The film ayogya was initially slated for release on 10th May 2019. Screen Scene a popular distributor has acquired the Tamil Nadu rights of the film for 11 cr on Minimum Guarantee (Non refundable) basis. But the producer had failed to clear the financial dues of the film which made the film not to make in theatres on 10th May. To somehow release the film, the producer has requested the distributor to pay 5cr more which makes it a total 16cr and made the agreement to a Advance basis which means if there is any loss on the movie the producer has to return the remaining amount to the distributor.

The film has finally released a day later on 11th May and has received below par response from the audience. It has collected about 8cr distributor share which is about half of the amount paid by the distributor. As a part of the agreement the producer has to return back the remaining money which is not done yet. It’s been already a year and now the distributor Screen Scene has approached the court to give a stay on the film Krack until Madhu pays the remaining amount. Madhu’s earlier film Arjun Suravaram had also released very late due to the financial issues.